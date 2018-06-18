हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez expects a tough game against Panama

Roberto Martinez spoke at a press conference ahead of Monday's game, saying Panama will prove to be a dangerous rival because of their faith in their abilities.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez expects a tough game against Panama
Image Courtesy: EPA/EFE

Sochi, Russia: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said on Sunday that his team was ready to be one of the top squads of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, adding that he expects a tough match against Panama, their first Group G opponent.

Martinez spoke at a press conference ahead of Monday's game, saying Panama will prove to be a dangerous rival because of their faith in their abilities.

"We want to be the best," Martinez said regarding one of the strongest-ever Belgian national teams in history, which was also the quickest European team to book a place in the 2018 World Cup, doing so undefeated.

However, Martinez said that this year's tournament would not be easy, adding that the three round-robin matches are to serve as a test for the team's potential.

The 44-year-old Spaniard also highlighted Panama's path to qualify for their first World Cup, saying they had proved their mettle, especially after eliminating the United States.

After Panama, Belgium is to face Tunisia on June 23 and England on June 28.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Roberto MartinezBelgiumPanama

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close