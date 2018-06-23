हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Tunisia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Belgium will face Tunisia in FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G match on Saturday.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Tunisia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: Tunisia needs to win the match against Belgium on Saturday if they need to secure their spot in FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G. Belgium proved their worth after beating Panama 3-0 on Monday in their opening match. 

Without a point, currently, Tunisia stay at the third position in Group E with Belgium holding their place at the top of the 3 point.

Belgium and Tunisia will face each other at Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia. The match will start at 5.30 pm. 

Watch live streaming of Belgium vs Tunisia match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Tunisia needs a win against Belgium on Saturday. They feel the pressure but believe they can restore Arab pride by upsetting the Group G seeds.

If Tunisia lose on Saturday - and England beat Panama on Sunday - they will be eliminated while a draw would leave the Tunisians needing to beat Panama and hoping Belgium lose to England in the final group games.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018FIFAfootball World CupBelgiumTunisia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close