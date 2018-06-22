हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Both Brazil and Costa Rica are under pressure to win the match, says Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva praised Costa Rica as a team of great quality and recalled that Los Ticos played well in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Brazil's Thiago Silva attends a press conference in St.Petersburg, Russia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

St. Petersburg, Russia: Brazil's defender Thiago Silva, who is set to captain the Canarinho squad in the 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Costa Rica, on Thursday said that both teams are under pressure to win.

In the first round of Group E, Brazil tied with Switzerland 1-1 while Costa Rica lost 0-1 to Serbia.

According to Silva, the results of both teams' debut is to put both Costa Rica and Brazil under immense pressure during Friday's clash.

However, the Paris Saint-Germain captain was not worried because, according to him, the Brazilian squad is used to these kinds of games and is calm.

The 33-year-old Silva added that despite Costa Rica's unfortunate start against Serbia, he believes that Los Ticos want to make a strong comeback.

Silva is set to be Brazil's captain against Costa Rica after Marcelo took the captaincy against Switzerland.

Brazil has applied a rotating captains system under head coach Adenor 'Tite' Bacchi.

