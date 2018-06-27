हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil coach Tite says no changes to starting lineup against Serbia

Tite said defender Joao Miranda will captain the squad in Wednesday's clash, during a press conference.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil coach Tite says no changes to starting lineup against Serbia
Brazil's head coach Tite (C) leads his team's training session in Sochi, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Moscow: Brazil coach Tite confirmed on Tuesday that he will field the same starting lineup against Serbia as he used to defeat Costa Rica 2-0 in their previous Group E match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Tite said defender Joao Miranda will captain the squad in Wednesday's clash, during a press conference at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Five-time champion Brazil has struggled in the tournament so far, but the win against Costa Rica gave them some momentum after being held to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening match on June 17.

Brazil's starters are to be goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defenders Fagner Conserva Lemos, Miranda, Thiago Silva and Marcelo, midfielders Casemiro, Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho and forwards Willian, Gabriel Jesus, and Neymar Jr.

Brazil has a slim lead in Group E with four points, ahead of second-placed Switzerland on goal difference, while Serbia is in third place with three points and Costa Rica has been eliminated after earning zero points.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupTiteJoao MirandaSerbia vs Brazil

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close