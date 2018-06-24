हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said at a press conference that Costa had complained of pain during the later stages of the second half but managed to play through it and finish the game.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil forward Douglas Costa to miss match against Serbia due to right thigh injury
Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

 Sochi, Russia: Brazil forward Douglas Costa is to miss the upcoming match against Serbia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia due to a right thigh injury he sustained during their 2-0 win over Costa Rica, the team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced on Saturday.

The recovery process will prevent the Juventus player from traveling with the rest of the squad for their third and final Group E match against Serbia on June 27 in Moscow.

Lasmar said at a press conference that Costa had complained of pain during the later stages of the second half but managed to play through it and finish the game.

Costa joins Manchester City right-back Danilon on the bench, who had been forced to miss the Costa Rica game at the last minute because of a gluteus injury.

Brazil's doctor also revealed that coach Adenor Bacchi, best known as Tite, had sustained a right thigh injury on Friday.

At the press conference, Tite said he got hurt as he hit the ground while celebrating the goal scored by Philippe Coutinho one minute into stoppage time.

