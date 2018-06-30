हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil left-back Marcelo likely to be fit for Mexico clash

SOCHI: Brazil have received a boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinal against Mexico with news that defender Marcelo is expected to play after overcoming a back problem.

The Real Madrid left-back was forced off in the 10th minute of Brazil`s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Wednesday after suffering a back spasm, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the 30-year-old is making encouraging progress as he undergoes daily physiotherapy at the team`s Sochi training base.

"We are going to observe him a little more to see how he is in the next 24 hours," Lasmar told reporters on Friday.

Monday`s clash in Samara will be the fifth time that Brazil and Mexico have met in the World Cup finals.

Brazil have won three of the teams` previous encounters and there has been one draw.

