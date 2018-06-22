हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Costa Rica live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The first match for Friday will have Brazil's Neymar with an unchanged line-up against Costa Rica.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Costa Rica live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: IANS

St. Petersburg, Russia: The 9th day of the FIFA World Cup 2018 will witness Brazil against Costa Rica in the Group E match on Friday. While Brazil will look forward to securing their position on the top of Group E to make it to Round 16, Costa Rica will have to push hard if they want to avoid elimination.

Costa Rica are the only team in Group E without a point. Adding to it, Brazil's coach Tite on Thursday confirmed that Neymar, their talismanic forward, will be playing with an unchanged line-up against Costa Rica on Friday.

The first match for Friday will see both the teams competing against each other at St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg. The match will start at 5.30 pm. Watch live streaming of Brazil vs Costa Rica match on SonyTen sports channel.

Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener last weekend, and Neymar was much criticised for his underwhelming performance.

He was hunted down mercilessly by the Swiss, drawing 10 of Brazil's 19 fouls, as many as some entire teams. There was an injury scare after he limped out of Tuesday's training session with a sore ankle but to coach Tite's relief, the forward is expected to be fit for what could be Brazil's fourth World Cup match without a win.

On the other hand, quarter-finalists in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, Costa Rica have lost seven of their last nine matches and scored only five goals in the process.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018BrazilNeymarCosta Rica

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close