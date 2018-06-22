हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018 preview: Brazil hope to shine strong against Costa Rica

Costa Rica lost against Serbia and their hunt for points may get a whole lot tougher with Brazil up next.

A 1-1 draw against Switzerland gave Brazilian fans little joy. Will they celebrate after match vs Costa Rica?

Sochi, Russia: Neymar and Brazil will need to step up their game when they take on Costa Rica in a must win Group E FIFA World Cup clash here on Friday.

Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener last weekend, and Neymar was much criticised for his underwhelming performance.

He was hunted down mercilessly by the Swiss, drawing 10 of Brazil`s 19 fouls, as many as some entire teams.

Neymar also lacked the zip which made him the world`s most expensive footballer when French heavyweights Paris St Germain signed him from Spanish giants FC Barcelona last August.

There was an injury scare after he limped out of Tuesday`s training session with a sore ankle but to his team`s relief the forward is expected to be fit for what could be Brazil`s fourth World Cup match without a win.

Costa Rica, on their part, are desperate for points after they lost their opener to Serbia.

Quarter-finalists in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, Costa Rica have lost seven of their last nine matches and scored only five goals in the process.

"It is going to be a difficult game as are all games in the World Cup," Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho was quoted as saying.

"They are a good team. We saw the game against Serbia, and it was only decided through a dead ball situation."

"This is another opportunity for us. We need to do it, we are all focused. We are mentally strong to play a great game.

