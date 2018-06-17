हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Photo: fifa.com

MOSCOW: The day 4 of the mega football tournament - FIFA World Cup 2018 - is here. Sunday witnesses three matches - Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Germany vs Mexico (Group F) and Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E).

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said his side must be prepared to win ugly in Sunday`s World Cup Group E opener against the footballing beauty of Brazil and their talented forward line, led by the dazzling Neymar.

Watch live streaming of Brazil vs Switzerland match on Sony10

The Swiss have long had a reputation for being hard to beat without playing the most exciting football and they have proved particularly robust in the last two years, losing only once in their last 22 games, to European champions Portugal.

It is a similar record to five-times winners Brazil, who have won 17 of their 21 games under forward-thinking coach Tite and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

The match, which will commence from 11:30 pm on Sunday, is to be venued at Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don.

Brazil full squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma/ITA), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Man City/ENG)

Defenders: Danilo (Man City/ENG), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid/ESP), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Thiago Silva (PSG/FRA), Geromel (Gremio)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Man City/ENG), Paulinho (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Fred (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Willian (Chelsea/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Douglas Costa (Juventus/ITA), Taison (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR)

Switzerland full squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig/GER) and Yann Sommer (Borussia M'gladbach/GER)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor/TUR), Nico Elvedi (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Michael Lang (FC Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus/ITA), Jacques-François Moubandje (Toulouse/FRA), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese/ITA), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City/ENG), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna/ITA), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Denis Zakaria (Borussia M'gladbach/GER) and Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim/GER)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Breel Embolo (Schalke 04/GER), Mario Gavranovic(Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR)

