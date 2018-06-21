हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Christian Eriksen can change a game, Denmark's coach Age Hareide says

Hareide praised Eriksen, a Tottenham player, and the team's undisputed star, saying "Christian is a player who can change matches, and we try to get him involved as much as we can."

FIFA World Cup 2018: Christian Eriksen can change a game, Denmark&#039;s coach Age Hareide says
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (L) and forward Yussuf Poulsen (R) pictured with head coach Age Hareide (C) during a press conference at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Moscow: Denmark coach Age Hareide on Wednesday said in a press conference ahead of the national team's 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Australia that he expected great things from midfielder Christian Eriksen, a player who can change the course of a game for the "Danish Dynamite."

Hareide praised Eriksen, a Tottenham player, and the team's undisputed star, saying "Christian is a player who can change matches, and we try to get him involved as much as we can."

Hareide said he expected the Australian national team, nicknamed the "Socceroos," to focus on Eriksen during Thursday's match.

"They are going to be very cautious and careful about him, but he is used to that," the coach said.

Hareide aims to improve Denmark's defense after the squad gave a large number of offensive chances to Peru in their match, which ended in a tight 1-0 victory for Denmark.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018Age HareideChristian EriksenDenmark

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close