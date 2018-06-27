हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia defender Yerry Mina says, team playing to win key match against Senegal

"We know it's a very difficult game, we're going to give it our all, and try (to win) from minute zero," Mina said during a press conference.

Colombia's players Yerry Mina (R) and Juan Cuadrado attend a press conference at the Ski Resort in Kazan, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Kazan, Russia: Colombia defender Yerry Mina said on Tuesday that his national team is aware of the significance of their decisive match against Senegal, and will be playing to win their third and final clash in Group H of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Thursday's match will determine which team advances to the knockout round, as Senegal holds second place in the group but is just one point ahead of Colombia.

"We know it's a very difficult game, we're going to give it our all, and try (to win) from minute zero," Mina said during a press conference.

"We must always keep the joy in it_ we have to stay down to earth for our duel with Senegal," the defender added.

"Anyone can beat you, we're in the World Cup, where all the teams are strong," Mina, who scored a goal in Colombia's 3-0 win over Poland on Sunday, explained.

Asked about the physical condition of his teammates Abel Aguilar and David Ospina, who did not emerge unscathed from Sunday's match, Mina said: "They're fine, thank God, it's a good thing we can have them with us, although we're all still waiting for what the medical team says."

Colombia is in third place in Group H with three points, one point behind both leader Japan and second-placed Senegal, while Poland has been eliminated after earning zero points.

