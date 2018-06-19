हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Colombia were at their best in Brazil four years ago, reaching the quarter-finals, their best result ever.

Pic courtesy: IANS

MOSCOW: The Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will witness six teams squaring off with each other. The three matches scheduled for Tuesday are - Colombia vs Japan (Group H), Poland vs Senegal (Group H) and Russia vs Egypt (Group A).

The match is venued at Mordovia Arena, Saransk. The match will begin at 5.30 pm, on Monday.

Colombia will look to 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez and top scorer Radamel Falcao for inspiration when they take on Japan in their Group H FIFA World Cup opener here on Tuesday.

Colombia have tougher outings against Poland and Senegal after the Japan game and the Andean nation will look to repeat their group stage 4-1 2014 World Cup triumph over the Blue Samurais.

