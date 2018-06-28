हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia's Davinson Sanchez confident ahead of key clash with Senegal in Group H

"At the World Cup level, nobody is going to give you anything, especially at a time when football has evolved so much," Sanchez said. 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia&#039;s Davinson Sanchez confident ahead of key clash with Senegal in Group H
Davinson Sanchez, Colombia's national soccer player, attends a press conference at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Samara, Russia: Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez was confident on Wednesday on the eve of his side's last Group H match against Senegal, with both teams eyeing a spot in the last 16 round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Colombia is third in Group H, one point behind second-placed Senegal, and will need a win in Thursday's game to be able to advance.

"Starting with a loss (to Japan 2-1) in a tournament as short as the World Cup could have been difficult to reverse, but we did well, we won (against Poland 3-0) and we took that victory with great enthusiasm, but also with a head full of knowledge that we're still processing," Sanchez said.

"At the World Cup level, nobody is going to give you anything, especially at a time when football has evolved so much," the Tottenham defender added.

"However, we think of ourselves," he stressed. "Colombia will always be more important than the opponent in front of us."

The defender, who was one of the outstanding players in Sunday's win against Poland, warned of the danger posed by the Senegalese squad, particularly Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Sanchez asserted that his side will focus on their rival's entire team, not just one player, although he said Mane "is a great player, (who) has had a good season in the Premier League."

Colombia is in third place in Group H with three points, while both the leader Japan and second-placed Senegal have four points, and Poland has already been eliminated.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018Davinson SanchezSenegal vs Colombia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close