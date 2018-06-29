हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia's Davinson Sanchez says he touched the ball on controversial challenge

"I was always certain that I had touched the ball. But then it was something for the referee to decide," Sanchez said. 

Colombia's Davinson Sanchez (R) and Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Samara, Russia: Colombia center-back Davinson Sanchez told EFE here on Thursday that he made contact with the ball on a play that saw a penalty awarded to Senegal and then called off during a match ultimately won by the South Americans.

Referee Milorad Mazic initially pointed to the spot after Sanchez brought down Senegal star Sadio Mane in the box.

But after consulting VAR, Mazic reversed the call, convinced by replays that showed Sanchez poked the ball away from Mane before making contact with the Liverpool man.

"I was always certain that I had touched the ball. But then it was something for the referee to decide," the Colombian recounted to EFE.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender said that Colombia went for the win against Senegal to assure that they would qualify regardless of what happened in the other group match between Japan and Poland.

Sanchez was happy with Colombia's performance and said that Thursday's goal by Yerry Mina came on a play the team had practiced on the training ground.

