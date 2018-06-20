हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica captain wants to beat Brazil, recalls Los Ticos World Cup history

Bryan Ruiz captain of Costa Rica says it is the third time we face them in a World Cup and I think we can defeat them.

Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

St. Petersburg: Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz on Tuesday said his team aimed to defeat Brazil in their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash, in which Los Ticos must avoid a loss in order to qualify for the tournament's round of 16.

At a press conference ahead of Friday's match, the 32-year-old midfielder stressed that Costa Rica was fully motivated for their duel against La Canarinha, one of the favorites for the title.

"I do not know whether this will be my last World Cup (but) I dream of winning against Brazil," Ruiz said at Los Ticos' training camp in the Russian town of Pavlovsk.

"It is the third time we face them in a World Cup and I think we can defeat them," Ruiz stressed.

In discussing the Brazil match and Costa Rica's standings in Group E, Ruiz recalled how in the 2014 World Cup Costa Rica won their group, topping former World Cup champions England (1966), Italy (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) and Uruguay (1930, 1950).

Costa Rica lost 1-0 to Serbia on Sunday in their 2018 World Cup debut in Russia, after a free kick from Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov in the second half.

"(After) they scored the goal - it was a great one by Kolarov - it was important they didn't score again because the goal difference counts (for the Group E standings)," Ruiz explained.
For their part, La Canarinha tied 1-1 with Switzerland in their World Cup opening match on Friday, and both have one point in the Group E standings.

