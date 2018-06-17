हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez says his team will start from scratch against Serbia

"(The 2014 World Cup) was one story, now we have to make another story that starts tomorrow. The most important thing is to win in order to have the possibility (to qualify for the next round)," Ramirez said. 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez says his team will start from scratch against Serbia
Oscar Ramirez, Costa Rica national soccer head coach, attends a press conference at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Samara, Russia: Costa Rica's coach Oscar Ramirez on Saturday said that his squad cannot rest on the laurels of their quarterfinal birth in the 2014 World Cup, but instead now must begin again and focus on their upcoming Serbian opponent ahead of their 2018 World Cup debut in Russia.

Four years ago, the Costa Rican Los Ticos team reached the World Cup quarterfinals, their best-ever run in the tournament, ultimately losing to Netherland in a quarterfinal penalty shootout.

"(The 2014 World Cup) was one story, now we have to make another story that starts tomorrow. The most important thing is to win in order to have the possibility (to qualify for the next round)," Ramirez said at a press conference ahead of Sunday's match.

"Serbia and our team are on the same level, Switzerland and Brazil are the favorites. But... surprises can happen like what we pulled off four years ago when we qualified (for the knockout stages) atop of a group of world champions," Ramirez added.

In the 2014 World Cup, Los Ticos won group D ahead of three former World Cup champions; England (1966), Uruguay (1930, 1950) and Italy (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006).

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Oscar RamirezCosta RicaSerbiaRussia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close