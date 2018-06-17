हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The match, which will commence from 5:30 pm on Sunday, is to be venued at Samara Arena, Samara.

Photo: fifa.com

MOSCOW: The day 4 of the mega football tournament - FIFA World Cup 2018 - is here. Sunday will witness three matches - Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Germany vs Mexico (Group F) and Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E). 

As Costa Rica prepares for their first Group E game against Serbia on Sunday, the Costa Ricans are looking to write a new chapter in their country's footballing history. Costa Rica were the surprise team of the World Cup four years ago in Brazil, reaching the quarter-finals on the back of resilient defensive organisation. This time, under a different coach in Oscar Ramirez, the Central Americans know there are different expectations from their fans and the wider football audience.

Watch live steaming of Costa Rica vs Serbia match on Sony10

Costa Rica full squad:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid/ESP), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense), Leonel Moreira (Herediano)

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic/SCO), Ian Smith (Norrkoping/SWE), Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC/USA), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland/ENG), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol/ESP), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna/ITA), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United/USA), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps/USA), Johnny Acosta (Rionegro Aguilas/COL)

Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers/USA), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne/SUI), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Rodney Wallace (New York City FC/USA), Cristian Bolanos (Saprissa) Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon/POR)

Forwards: Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis/ESP), Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Marco Urena (Los Angeles FC/USA)

Serbia full squad:

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv/ISR), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar/ESP)

Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma/ITA), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal/ESP), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg/RUS), Uros Spajic (Anderlecht/BEL), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen/GER), Dusko Tosic (Besiktas/TUR), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina/ITA)

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United/ENG), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace/ENG), Marko Grujic (Cardiff City/ENG), Dusan Tadic (Southampton/ENG), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica/POR), Filip Kostic (Hamburg/GER), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio/ITA), Adem Ljajic (Torino/ITA)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham/ENG), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Thessaloniki/GRE), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupFIFAWorld Cup 2018Costa RicaSerbia

