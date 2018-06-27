हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica's players are more united, says Kendall Waston

"We still have a lot to play for. We're winners, not average. We're not going to play a match just because we have to. In our line of work, we always try to do our best,'' Waston said. 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica&#039;s players are more united, says Kendall Waston
Costa Rican national soccer team player Kendall Waston speaks during a FIFA World Cup press conference in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Kendall Waston said on Tuesday that his teammates on Costa Rica's national soccer team were more united than ever despite sharp criticism over their two losses and quick elimination in the group phase of the FIFA World Cup.

"Instead of being distracted, we have tried to be more united. We didn't want things outside the group, externally, what they say on social media, to bring negative things out. We became more united. There were comments made because the results didn't go our way. If things had gone differently, no one would be talking about this. We're relaxed about representing Costa Rica," the 30-year-old defender said in a press conference.

Costa Rica is sitting in the last place in Group E after losing to Serbia and Brazil.

"We still have a lot to play for. We're winners, not average. We're not going to play a match just because we have to. In our line of work, we always try to do our best. We want to win for our pride. We have a country to represent and we want to finish in the best way possible," Waston said.

Costa Rica will play Switzerland on Wednesday in Nizhny Novgorod, with the Swiss needing only a draw to advance to the round of 16.

"We want to score goals and win. That's our mainframe, to do something positive for the group and, hopefully, we can win. The most important thing is to see what we're going to do. We need to be united in the back and create opportunities later, and have shots on goal," Waston said.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupKendall WastonSwitzerland vs Costa Rica

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close