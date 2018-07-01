हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia's Modric says dislikes comparisons with next rival Denmark's Eriksen

Nizhny Novgorod: Croatia captain Luka Modric said on Saturday that he does not like being compared with other players, such as Denmark's attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, his next round-of-16 opponent in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the press, Modric explained that he does not care for individual comparisons because matches are won by teams, but added that Eriksen is a great player and the best and most important player at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Real Madrid midfielder said Croatia's team members are in tune with each other, play as one and are determined to achieve something great in the World Cup.

Asked about his current scoring streak, having scored twice in the last two group stage games, Modric insisted he does not care about getting goals himself as much as about Croatia's success.

