FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018, Day 3: Schedule of matches on June 16

Here is the schedule of matches to be held on Saturday.

MOSCOW: The Day 3 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 is here. Four matches - France vs Australia (Group C), Argentina vs Iceland (Group D), Peru vs Denmark (Group C) and Croatia vs Nigeria (Group D) - have been scheduled for Saturday.

Here's the schedule of matches today:

The Group C opener between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena will pitch some of the best young attacking talents against a team which has often struggled to find the net in recent years.

France vs Australia (Group C)
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 3:30 pm

Argentina start as hot favorites to beat Iceland in their opening World Cup Group D match but the toughest opponent for the runners-up four years ago may be themselves rather than the tiny tournament debutants.

Argentina vs Iceland (Group D)
Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Time: 6:30 pm

Victory over Peru in their World Cup opener is critical to Denmark`s chances of progressing to the knockout stages and they are treating the Group C match as the most important of their campaign, coach Age Hareide said on Friday.

Peru vs Denmark (Group C)
Venue: Mordovia Arena, Saransk
Time: 9.30 pm

Croatia and Nigeria are gearing up to counter each other in the mega tournament. While Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is confident that his team has the perfect mix of youth and experience, Nigeria captain John Obi Mike is happy to report trouble-free preparations ahead of their opening game at the World Cup.

Croatia vs Nigeria (Group D)
Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
Time: 12:30 am

(With inputs from agencies)

