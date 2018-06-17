हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018, Day 4: Schedule of matches on June 17

The three matches that will be held on Day 4 are - Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Germany vs Mexico (Group F) and Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E).

MOSCOW: The football lovers all around the world are once again gearing up for another day of the mega football tournament. The Day 4 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 is here. Sunday will see six teams squaring off with each other. The three matches that will be held on Day 4 are - Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Germany vs Mexico (Group F) and Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E).

Following is the schedule of the matches to be held today:

Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E)
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 5:30 pm

Costa Rica were the surprise team of the World Cup four years ago in Brazil, reaching the quarter-finals on the back of resilient defensive organisation. This time, under a different coach in Oscar Ramirez, the Central Americans know there are different expectations from their fans and the wider football audience. However, as the team prepares for their first Group E game against Serbia on Sunday, the Costa Ricans are looking to write a new chapter in their country’s footballing history.

Germany vs Mexico (Group F)
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Time: 8:30 pm

Underdogs Mexico are ready to cause a major upset and beat Germany for the first time in a tournament on Sunday, provided the central Americans realise the World Cup clash is just another football game, coach Juan Carlos Osorio said. Brimming with confidence ahead of their World Cup Group F opener in Moscow`s Luzhniki stadium, Osorio conceded the four-times world champions were tournament favourites but said his team was in with a chance.

Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E)
Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
Time: 11.30 pm

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said his side must be prepared to win ugly in Sunday's World Cup Group E opener against the footballing beauty of Brazil and their talented forward line, led by the dazzling Neymar. The Swiss have long had a reputation for being hard to beat without playing the most exciting football and they have proved particularly robust in the last two years, losing only once in their last 22 games, to European champions Portugal. It is a similar record to five-times winners Brazil, who have won 17 of their 21 games under forward-thinking coach Tite and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies)

