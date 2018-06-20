हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup Schedule

FIFA World Cup 2018, Day 7: Schedule of matches on June 20

Portugal and Spain, two of the team seen as potential FIFA World Cup 2018 winners from the fiercely contested Group B, will be seen in action on Day 7 of the tournament. 

FIFA World Cup 2018, Day 7: Schedule of matches on June 20
Photo Credit: Reuters

In the second match of the day, 1930 and 1950 FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia, who are staring at being knocked out after suffering a humiliating 0-5 drubbing by hosts Russia in the tournament opener. Uruguay had earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt in their first match.

In the second match of the day, 1930 and 1950 FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia, who are staring at being knocked out after suffering a humiliating 0-5 drubbing by hosts Russia in the tournament opener. Uruguay had earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt in their first match.

Wednesday, 20 June

Portugal vs Morocco (Group B)

Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (Group A)

Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Time: 8:30 pm IST

Iran vs Spain (Group B)

Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Both Portugal and Spain will aim for a big win against their rivals to put one foot in the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals). Currently, Iran are leading the Group B points table after defeating Morocco 1-0 while Portugal and 2010 FIFA World Cup champions Spain are tied at the second spot.

Portugal and Spain had squared off in one of the outstanding matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018 till now. The match between the two powerhouses of World Football had ended in a nailbiting 3-3 draw with Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick. He is the joint top scorer in the World Cup along with Russia's Denis Cheryshev. Both the players have scored three goals each in the tournament till June 19.

Russia are already assured of a place in the Round of 16 from Group A after winning 3-1 against Egypt, who are virtually out of the World Cup barring a miracle.

