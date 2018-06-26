हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark to play for the win against France, says Christian Eriksen

The Danes, who advance with a draw, must defeat Les Bleus to win the group, while France needs only to avoid losing to the Nordic side to claim first place.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen takes part in a press conference at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, on Monday, June 25. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TERKENAREH

Moscow: Denmark's Christian Eriksen said here on Monday that his team will be playing to win when they face France in a match to decide who finishes atop Group C at the 2018 World Cup.

Eriksen sought to put his international career in perspective, describing himself as an "apprentice" in his first World Cup and acknowledging his side's disappointing performance in the second.

"If now we reach the round of 16, it will be something special," the Tottenham Hotspur stalwart said on the eve of the clash with France.

Denmark's undisputed leader already has a goal and an assist in the first two matches.

The other big name on the squad, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, said on Monday that he doesn't feel any special pressure to match the feats of father Peter Schmeichel.

The elder Schmeichel, who is regarded as one of the all-time greats at the position, who was a huge part of Denmark's 1992 European Cup triumph.

