हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs Australia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The 8th day of the biggest sports extravaganza – FIFA World Cup 2018 – will see four teams from Group C and two teams from Group D competing against each other.  

FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs Australia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: PTI

Moscow: The 8th day of FIFA World Cup 2018 will begin with a Group C where Australia and Denmark will face each other in Samara at 5.30 pm IST. The three matches scheduled for Thursday are – Denmark vs Australia (Group C), France vs Peru (Group C) and Argentina vs Croatia (Group D).

The first match at Samara Arena will see Australia and Denmark grapple to hold their position in Group C. The match will start at 5.30 pm. Watch live streaming of Australia vs Denmark match on SonyTen sports channel.

Denmark will have to stay strong and hold their position in the match against Australia. They are currently on the second spot with 3 points, Australia are yet to secure a point.

Australia will fight for survival while Denmark aims to secure their spot in the knockout stage. Denmark's final group stage game is against France. Hence, they will be desperate to register a win against Australia.

The Australian midfield of Mile Jedinak and Aaron Mooy is solid, but they need to make something happen up front for the likes of Andrew Nabbout and Tom Rogic to finish the build-up. It will be interesting to see when 38-year-old Tim Cahill will come in to play.

Australia faces an opponent that has not been beaten for 16 games and has not conceded a goal for five.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018DenmarkAustralia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close