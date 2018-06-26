हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark look to avoid defeat against France

IANS photo

Moscow: Comfortably placed atop Group C and already qualified for the knockouts, France will attempt to finish off their first-round assignments with a win over Denmark when they face off in their final group stage clash here on Tuesday.

A draw against Denmark will also keep France atop the group as they hope for a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D -- Argentina or Nigeria -- as Croatia are likely to top Group D after winning their opening two matches.

Denmark, on the other hand, will advance with a draw but a defeat, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them packing.

Going into Tuesday`s tie, it will be interesting to see if France will be keen to rest some key players before the knockout stage.

Striker Antoine Griezmann, who arrived tired in Russia after a long club season with Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid, remains a potential headache for the team.

Denmark coach Age Hareide will be forced to reshuffle his attacking lineup on Tuesday with Yussuf Poulsen being suspended after he collected a second booking in as many outings against Australia, the forward picking up a harsh yellow card following a VAR-awarded penalty.

And the indifferent form of winger Pione Sisto could also force the coach to bench him for the crucial tie.

Commenting on the opponent`s current run in the tournament, Denmark coach told Danish newspaper bold.dk: "France may be considered among the favourites and have six points but they have not been finishing off opponents."

"They have been pushed to the wire to get the points. They played well in the friendlies, but have not played well so far in the World Cup," he added.

Denmark full squad:

Goalkeepers: Frederik Ronnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield/ENG), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese/ITA), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich/ENG), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield/ENG), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla/ESP)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham/ENG), Lasse Schone (Ajax/NED), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux/FRA), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen/GER), Willian Kvist (FC Copenhagen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta/ITA), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax/NED), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux/FRA), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord/NED), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo/ESP), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (RB Leipzig/GER)

France full squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

