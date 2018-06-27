हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diego Maradona

FIFA World Cup 2018: Did Diego Maradona snort baby powder? Twitter questions 'white substance' on glass

Throughout the Argentina vs Nigeria match, Diego Maradona showcased a range of emotions. Moments after the match, he had to be escorted inside due to a medical emergency.

Reuters Photo

Diego Maradona was characteristically colourful during Argentina's narrow 2-1 win against Nigeria - a result that barely allowed the side to sneak into the next round of FIFA World Cup 2018.

The match between the two sides was electric with Nigerians pushing Lionel Messi and Co. to the absolute limits. The only entertainment perhaps better than what was on the field was in the stands where Maradona was at. The legendary former footballer had oodles of emotions to display - from despair, dismay and being distraught to being quite hysterical towards the end. He yelled, threw fist pumps and even flashed the finger at fans. In all of this though, photos of the icon showed him behind a glass barrier which had something white smeared all across its top edge. And an ever-observant Twitter community quickly began questioning just what the powder-like stains were.
 

After the match, Maradona had a medical emergency and had to be attended to by paramedics. While some media outlets reported that he was taken to a hospital, Argentine media reports suggested that he was treated inside the stadium itself for low blood pressure.

As for insinuations that he was on substance, it is believed to be rather unlikely considering Russia's extremely strict anti-drug policies and the fact that Maradona himself had claimed he has been clean for some time now.

