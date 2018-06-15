हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Godin saw no ill intent from Sergio Ramos in Mohamed Salah injury

The Egyptian could not return to the game after Ramos tucked Salah's arm and twisted as both players fell to the pitch in the May 26 clash.

FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguayan soccer player Diego Godin attends a press conference at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Uruguayan defender Diego Godin on Thursday said at a press conference that he did not see any ill intent from Sergio Ramos connected with Mohamed Salah's injury during the UEFA Champions League final.

Godin, who could face the Liverpool forward in the Uruguay-Egypt World Cup match on Friday, talked about the move that sent Salah to the hospital concluding that Salah's and Ramos' joint fall is a normal occurrence in soccer and adding that he saw no intentional effort from the La Roja captain to injure Salah.

The Atletico Madrid defender also noted that La Celeste has not practiced for the Egypt clash with only Salah in mind, stressing that while the striker is a game-changer, Uruguay trains the same way for every match.

Finally, Godin had words of praise for Uruguay's coach, Oscar Tabarez, adding that his teammates have the utmost respect for their skipper, who has guided the team since 2006.

