FIFA World Cup 2018: 'El Tri' learned much from Sweden clash, says Mexico's coach

Osorio told EFE that the Swedish team's best assets were team players, making the best with the players the team has and being physically taller.

Mexico's head coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, reacts after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Ekaterinburg, Russia: Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio, whose team managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia despite being beaten by Sweden 3-0, told EFE on Wednesday that the Mexican national team learned a lot from the match.

During his post-match press conference, Osorio told EFE that the Swedish team's best assets were team players, making the best with the players the team has and being physically taller, yet the Colombian coach of "El Tri" stressed that his team was as technically gifted as Sweden.

Osorio said he was upset by Jesus Gallardo's yellow card 13 seconds into the match, the fastest in World Cup history, calling it devastating and unnecessary.

The coach admitted that it is hard to fall to second place in the group after getting six points in the first two matches.

