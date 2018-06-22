हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: England squad trains without Dele Alli ahead of the game against Panama

The Tottenham midfielder Alli sustained the thigh strain after playing 80 minutes during England's 2-1 victory against Tunisia on Monday.

FIFA World Cup 2018: England squad trains without Dele Alli ahead of the game against Panama
Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

St. Petersburg, Russia: England's national team on Thursday went through a training session in preparation for its upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Panama, yet the Three Lions were without their star midfielder, Dele Alli, who was out of the practice dealing with a thigh strain.

The 22-year-old Tottenham midfielder Alli sustained the thigh strain after playing 80 minutes during England's 2-1 victory against Tunisia on Monday.

Although Alli is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panamanian national team Los Canaleros, he said Tuesday in a post to Twitter that he "will do everything in my power to get back to full fitness."

Forwards Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold all took part in the practice led by head coach Gareth Southgate at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, as documented by an Efe-EPA journalist.

Belgium leads Group G with 3 points on goal differential ahead of England, followed by Tunisia and Panama.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupDele AlliEngland

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close