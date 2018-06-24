हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: England vs Panama live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

England who has previously won their match against Tunisia will face Panama on Sunday for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G match.

England team training at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. (courtesy: Twitter/@England)

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: England will be holding strong to their position on Sunday in the Group G match. While Panama, who remain pointless after their defeat in the first match against Belgium, will have to win this one to stay alive.  

Unlike Panama, England chose not to train at the stadium on Saturday, preferring to have a session at their own camp earlier in the day before flying to the match venue. 

The Group G teams will face each other at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny on Sunday at 5.30 pm. 

Watch live streaming of Germany vs Sweden match on Sony Ten sports channel.

England know a win on Sunday would put them into the second round and help bury some of the agony of past tournaments.

England have studied Panama extensively, including their run to the finals.

(With agency inputs)

