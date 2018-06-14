हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: England's national team pays tribute to Grenfell Tower fire victims

Before starting the training session, the team observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of London’s Grenfell Tower

Image Courtesy: Twitter/HKane

St. Petersburg: England's national soccer team on Thursday started its second training session in Russia with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The England squad led by head coach Gareth Southgate stood in a semi-circle to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy that took place on June 14 last year, when a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, claiming 72 lives.

In other news, forward Marcus Rashford missed the training session for a second consecutive day over what he called a "slight niggle" in his knee.

He said it should not prevent him from taking part in the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup clash against Tunisia's "the Eagles of Carthage" national team on June 18 at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.

England is to play in Group G along with Tunisia, Belgium and Panama.

