FIFA World Cup 2018 Factbox: Portugal vs Spain

The teams have played 36 times with 16 wins for Spain, 13 draws and six victories for Portugal.

Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo (Pic courtesy: Reuters)

Sochi: Portugal play Spain in a World Cup Group B match on Friday.

Where: Fisht Stadium, Sochi

Capacity: 48,000

When: Friday June 15, 21:00 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Key stats: 

- Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal`s most capped player with 150 appearances and their record scorer with 81 goals.

- Portugal have lost only one out of 24 competitive matches since Fernando Santos took over as coach in September 2014 - a World Cup qualifier away to Switzerland in September 2016.

- Spain were unbeaten in their 20 matches under coach Julen Lopetegui who was sacked on Wednesday. Their last defeat was by Italy at Euro 2016.

Previous meetings: The teams have played 36 times with 16 wins for Spain, 13 draws and six victories for Portugal.

Last meeting: Portugal 0 Spain 0. Spain won 4-2 on penalties. (Donetsk, 27 June 2012, European Championship semi-finals).

