FIFA World Cup 2018: France coach Didier Deschamps hails Peru's defense, forwards ahead of the clash

Didier Deschamps was convinced, however, that the Peruvian squad would not resort to a defensive playing style against Les Bleus.

French national soccer team head coach Didier Deschamps holds a press conference in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Ekaterinburg, Russia: France coach Didier Deschamps said on Wednesday that the upcoming 2018 World Cup match against Peru would not be easy since "Los Incas" featured good defenders and forwards.

After beating Australia 2-1 in the World Cup Group C opening match on Saturday, the French side will take on Peru on Thursday.

"It is true that Peru has good and very dynamic forwards and also defends well, as the Peruvian side conceded only three goals in the last 10 games," the French coach said in a press conference.

Deschamps was convinced, however, that the Peruvian squad would not resort to a defensive playing style against Les Bleus.

The Frenchman did not give any clue about what the starting lineup for Wednesday's match would be, but he did confirm that forward Antoine Griezmann was ready.

Griezmann experienced ankle discomfort during Saturday's match against Australia.

France and Denmark are tied for first in Group C, with three points each, as the Danes beat bottom dweller Peru 1-0 on Saturday.

