FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: France coach Didier Deschamps welcomes Antoine Griezmann decision to stay at Atlético Madrid

Antoine Griezmann revealed on Thursday that he had rejected Barcelona's offer and would continue to play with Atlético until 2022.

French national soccer team head coach Didier Deschamps attends a press conference in Kazan, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Kazan, Russia: France's coach Didier Deschamps on Friday welcomed the decision of forwarding Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atlético Madrid, noting that the step is great news for both the La Liga side and the French national team.

Asked by EFE at a press conference, Deschamps said: "Griezmann's decision is good because it shows (Griezmann's) loyalty to Atlético and is a positive step for France since he will not be preoccupied with thoughts of possible moves to any new clubs during the 2018 World Cup."

France, which is set to compete in Group C along with Peru, Australia, and Denmark, will debut in the 2018 World Cup in Russia against the Australian side on Saturday.

