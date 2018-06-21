हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

In the second match for Thursday France will compete against Peru.

Antoine Griezmann (C) of France attends a training session. (Pic courtesy: IANS)

Yekaterinburg, Russia: After struggling to beat Australia in their opening World Cup Group C game, France will not be relishing the challenge of facing Peru on Thursday as they have often struggled to make an impact against a Latin American opposition.

France will compete against Peru in the second match of Group C on Thursday. The match will start at 8.30 pm at Yekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg. Watch live streaming of France vs Peru match on SonyTen sports channel.

France were made to work hard by a determined Australia in their Group C opener on Saturday before sealing a 2-1 win with the help an Antoine Griezmann penalty and an own goal by Aziz Behich which deflected off a strike by midfielder Paul Pogba.

France have one of the youngest teams at the World Cup, with 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe and 21-year-old Ousmane Dembele among those tasked with leading the attack.

Peru ended a 36-year World Cup absence but suffered a cruel 0-1 loss to Denmark last Saturday.

Following the loss to Denmark, a victory is needed for Peru in the match against France on Thursday to preserve their hope of surviving the World Cup group stage.

In their last 12 World Cup matches against Latin American teams, France have won four -- including beating Brazil in the 1998 final -- drawn four and lost four.

They defeated Australia 2-1 to go top of the group while Peru, in their first finals since 1982, lost 1-0 to Denmark.

