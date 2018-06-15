हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Gabriel Jesus hopes to make World Cup history for Brazil

"We have to remember those players who made history. I don't want to replace someone's name, I want my name to be beside theirs. Our focus here is the collective game," Jesus, Brazil's 21-year-old star, has said.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Gabriel Jesus hopes to make World Cup history for Brazil
Image Courtesy: EPA-EFE

Sochi, Russia: Gabriel Jesus, at 21 the youngest member of Brazil's 23-man World Cup squad, said here Thursday that he intends to make history for Brazil by helping the team win a sixth world championship.

"I want to go down in history in Brazil," the Manchester City player said during a press conference after a training session in which coach Tite confirmed his starting 11.

Jesus, who helped Brazil in its undefeated march through the South American qualifiers, was respectful of past Brazilian soccer legends and denied wanting to become a major goal-scorer in his first World Cup.

Jesus, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, and Willian together accounted for 33 of Brazil's 47 goals during qualifying.

"We have to remember those players who made history. I don't want to replace someone's name, I want my name to be beside theirs. Our focus here is the collective game," Jesus said.

Jesus said he felt welcomed by his teammates despite his age, adding that he was seen as "a young player who is eager to help."

Gabriel Jesus also said he did not wish to defeat one team in particular during the World Cup: "I will never dream of playing in a final against a certain team. I just want to help Brazil win the final."

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Gabriel JesusBrazilPhilippe CoutinhoNeymarWillian

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close