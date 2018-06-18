हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Germany vs Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2018: German giants trolled after shock loss to Mexico

One defeat may or may not point towards how a team performs in a World Cup but the Germans sure are bearing the brunt of their loss to Mexico.

Defending champions Germany crashed to a 0-1 shock defeat to Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday night. The Mexicans put up a heroic display of defending acumen once the team had taken the lead and managed to hold on for three full points.

It was a result that not many German fans would have expected. It was also a result that send shockwaves into the football community the world over with many taking to Twitter to take a dig at Joachim Low's side.

"This is why Trump wants to build a defensive wall on the Mexico border," read one tweet. "Mexico knows how to cross the border and score when no one is looking," read another.

The wall jokes:

lost to #Mexico in the #WorldCup opener ... pic.twitter.com/vUDtHDfyQN

— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 17, 2018

The World War vs World Cup references:

 

 

 

The epic moment when Mexico took the lead against Germany:

Before the match, a German newspaper had carried a full page photo depicting German goalie Manuel Neuer as the wall that Mexicans could not breach. In the end, the joke was on the newspaper as Twitterati tore into the picture.

Germany will next face Sweden on June 23 while Mexico will take on South Korea on the same day.

