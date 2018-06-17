हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The match, which will commence from 8:30 pm on Sunday, is to be venued at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@DFB_Team

MOSCOW: The day 4 of the mega football tournament - FIFA World Cup 2018 - is here. Sunday will witness three matches - Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Germany vs Mexico (Group F) and Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E). 

Underdogs Mexico are ready to cause a major upset and beat Germany for the first time in a tournament on Sunday, provided the central Americans realise the World Cup clash is just another football game, coach Juan Carlos Osorio said.

Brimming with confidence ahead of their World Cup Group F opener in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium, Osorio conceded the four-times world champions were tournament favourites but said his team was in with a chance.

Watch live steaming of Germany vs Mexico match on Sony10

Germany have lost just once in 11 matches against Mexico and have beaten them in all five of their meetings at major international tournaments, including a 4-1 drubbing in last year`s Confederations Cup.

The Germans are also renowned for delivering when it matters and have a stellar tournament record that includes at least a semi-final spot in every World Cup since 2002.

Germany full squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (PSG/FRA)

Defenders: Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus/ITA), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal/ENG), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart)

Mexico full squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege/BEL), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Einracht Frankfurt/GER), Diego Reyes (Porto/POR), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad/ESP), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Miguel Layun (Sevilla/ESP), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas)

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto/POR), Jonathan dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Marco Fabian (Frankfurt/GER), Giovani dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham/ENG), Oribe Peralta (America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV/NED)

