FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany's Sami Khedira urges for better show against Sweden

"We'll have to play more intelligent soccer going forward, we have to attack but not expose our defense," Khedira has said. 

Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

Sochi, Russia: German midfielder Sami Khedira on Thursday said Die Mannschaft would have to substantially improve on recent form ahead of their next World Cup group game against Sweden. 

The Germans suffered a shock 0-1 defeat against Mexico in the opening Group F match in the FIFA World Cup in Russia and would now have to prepare to confront an entirely different playing style when they take on Sweden on Saturday. 

"We'll have to play more intelligent soccer going forward," Khedira, a former Real Madrid man who now plays for Juventus in the Serie A, told journalists in Sochi. 

"We have to attack but not expose our defense," he added, highlighting that Sweden will be a threat considering a win would see them ascend into the knockout stages. 

The clash presents a must-win situation for the defending champions. 

Khedira also acknowledged that he would have to improve on his own individual performance in the Mexico game.

