हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B points table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B points table
Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

An own goal from substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz gave Iran a historic 1-0 win over Morocco in their opening match of  Group B on Friday.

After an optimistic start, the game turned flat in the second-half with injuries and bookings. Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat's foul on Iran’s Saman Ghoddos at stoppage time set up the win for Iran. Iranían left back Ehsan Hajsafi whisked in a free kick five minutes into the stoppage time and Bouhaddouz stooped himself at the ball, blazing a header past his own goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi. Morocco have a mountain to conquer if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

The Group B points table:

Group B Match Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018FIFAIranMoroccopoints tableGroup B

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close