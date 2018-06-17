हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C points table

France needed the help of the first World Cup penalty awarded after a video review and a deflected Paul Pogba goal to get their World Cup campaign underway with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Yussuf Poulsen ruined Peru's first appearance at a World Cup finals for 36 years on Saturday with the winning goal for Denmark to seal a 1-0 victory in Saransk.

The Group C points table:

Group C Match Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

 

(with agency inputs)

