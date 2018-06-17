हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C points table: France top, Denmark 2nd, Peru 3rd and Australia 4th

France emerged as FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C winner while Denmark came at the second spot. Both teams also qualified for the knockout stage.  

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C points table: France top, Denmark 2nd, Peru 3rd and Australia 4th
Pic courtesy: IANS

Both France and Denmark advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 from Group C by virtue of emerging as the winner and runner-up. The two teams played the first goalless draw of the 2018 edition to end with seven and five points respectively. France had beaten Peru 1-0 and defeated Australia 2-1 in their first two matches.

Group C Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
France (Q) 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7
Denmark (Q) 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5
Peru 3 1 0 2 2 2 0 3
Australia 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Denmark had beaten a stubborn Peru by a solitary goal in their Group C opener at Mordovia Arena in Saransk even though the South Americans had dominated the proceedings. Yussuf Poulsen's second-half goal had given Denmark three points. In their second match Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by the spirited Australians.

Peru finally secured a victory in a World Cup match by beating Australia 2-0 at Fisht Stadium in Sochi after the 1978 edition. Peru had last beaten Iran 4-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup 1978 held in Argentina. After that win Peru had gone winless in eight World Cup matches. Australia have ended as loser in five of their last six World Cup matches after the defeat to Peru.

France play Group D runner-up Argentina at Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 30. Denmark will take on the Group D winner Croatia at  Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 1.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup Points TableFIFA World Cup 2018FIFAFranceDenmarkAustraliapoints tableGroup CPeru

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close