FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D points table

Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

An own goal and a penalty gave Croatia a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign as they beat Nigeria 2-0 in their Group D clash at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Minnows Iceland made a stunning World Cup appearance on Saturday when they held 2014 World cup runners-up Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a dramatic match where No.10 Lionel Messi wasted Argentina's chance to win after his penalty was saved by Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson.

The Group D points table:

Group D Match Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
Argentina  1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

 

(with agency inputs)

