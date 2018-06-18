हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E points table

After the first round of Group E matches, it is not Brazil but Serbia who are at the top after securing a 1-0 win over Costa Rica while five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil were held to 1-1 draw by a fighting Switzerland who showed that the Samba Boys had some chinks in their armour. In the first match of Group F Serbia, playing in only their second World Cup as an independent nation, secured a hard-fought victory over Costa Rica.

Neymar of Brazil reacts during a group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. Photo Credit: IANS

Serbian captain Aleksandar Kolarov gave his team three points when he curled a superb free-kick which landed in the Costa Rica net. The match was dominated by Serbia but Costa Rica kept on threatening the Serbian goal at regular intervals. However, both the teams found it tough to test the rival goalkeepers before the 25-metre free-kick by Kolarov gave a reason to the Serbians to start their celebrations.

In the second game, Brazil failed to light up the Rostov Arena as Switzerland came up with a brilliant display. The match saw several goal-mouth actions but produced only two goals - one from either side.

The Group E points table:

Group E Match Won Draw Lost Goals For GA GD Points
Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Tight marking ensured that Neymar got very little space to display his skills although Brazil had the better of the exchanges. The team from SouthA merica took the lead when Philippe Coutinho unleashed a piledriver to give his team the lead on Sunday. But the smiles on Brazilian faces lasted only till the 49th minute when Steven Zuber for Switzerland.

