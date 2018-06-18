हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E points table: Brazil top, Switzerland 2nd, Serbia 3rd and Costa Rica 4th

Brazil and Switzerland qualified for FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) from Group F while Serbia and Costa Rica were sent packing from the tournament. 

Neymar of Brazil reacts during a group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. Photo Credit: IANS

Brazil and Switzerland qualified for FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) from Group F while Serbia and Costa Rica were sent packing from the tournament. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to take the top spot on Group F while Switzerland drew 2-2 with Costa Rica in a fast-paced encounter to emerge as the runner-up. 

Group E Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Brazil (Q) 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7
Switzerland (Q) 3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5
Serbia 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3
Costa Rica 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 0

After a not so impressive performnace against Switzerland which ended in a 1-1 draw, Brazil were stretched by Costa Rica all the way before they emerged victorious by amargin of 2-0. But against Serbia, Brazil were clinical and dominated the match and came out on top by 2-0. Switerland defeated Serbia 2-1 in a tough match.

Brazil will play Mexico while Switzerland take on Sweden, who have shown massive improvement in their game since the start of the tournament, in the Round of 16.

