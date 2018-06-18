हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F points table

Defending FIFA World Cup champion Germany suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Mexico in the Group F opener at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium as the struggle of the favourites to put their stamp on the tournament continued. Germany, with a plethora of players with scoring capability, were expected to come out as winners but the Mexican had other ideas.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F points table
Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa defends during a group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. Photo Credit: IANS

Defending FIFA World Cup champion Germany suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Mexico in the Group F opener at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium as the struggle of the favourites to put their stamp on the tournament continued. Germany, with a plethora of players with scoring capability, were expected to come out as winners but the Mexican had other ideas.

Despite enjoying a 61 percent possession and launching attack after attack, the FIFA World Cup 2014 winners failed to find the back of the Mexican net who had taken the lead in the 34th minute through a Hirving Lozano stunner. Germany had 25 shots on the goal with nine on target compared to 12 by Mexico out of which just four were on target. But Lozano's strike made all the difference.

The Group F points table:

Group F Match Won Draw Lost Goals For GA GD Points
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was one of the heroes as he kept on denying the German attackers. Germany have two more games left to bring their title defence back on track.

Meanwhile, Sweden will take on South Korea in the second Group F match on June 18, Monday at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup Points TableFIFA World Cup 2018GermanyMexicoSwedenSouth Korea

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close