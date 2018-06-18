हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F points table: Sweden top, Mexico 2nd, South Korea 3rd and Germany 4th

Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa defends during a group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. Photo Credit: IANS

Defending champions Germany crashed out of FIFA World Cup 2018 after losing 0-2 to South Korea in their last Group F match. Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 and both the teams qualified for Round of 16 from Group F with six points each. But Sweden topped the group by virtue of a better goal difference and Mexico came second.

Spouth Korea came third and Germant, with a galaxy of star players and several World Cup winners in their ranks, came a humiliating last in the group. They are also the fourth defending champions who have failed to move beyond the group stage in the last five FIFA World Cups.

Group F Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Sweden (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
Mexico (Q) 3 2 0 1 3 4 -1 6
South Korea 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3
Germany 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3

Sweden now await the Group E runner-up in the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) which will be played at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30 pm IST. Mexico face Group E winner in the last 16 at Samara Arena, Samara on Monday, July 2 at 7:30 pm IST.

