FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G Points Table

Belgium will be happy with the result and face Tunisia next in Group G. Panama, on the other hand, need to improve on their quality up-front. 

Monday's Belgium vs Panama match was the Group G opener in FIFA World Cup 2018. Hammering Panama Belgium landed victorious 3-0. It was the second match scheduled for the mega football tournament which took place at Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

Belgium have a reputation of scoring in the second-half, a volley by Mertens and Lukaku's two goals made it look easy for the Red-Devils as they beat the debutants 3-0. Panama looked determined but hardly troubled the Belgium goalkeeper Courtois. Belgium will be happy with the result and face Tunisia next in Group G. Panama, on the other hand, need to improve on their quality up-front.

 

Group G Match Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Belgium which sits third in the FIFA rankings and which boasts what is frequently labelled a golden generation featuring the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have come to Russia with a considerable weight of expectation on their shoulders.

They are strongly fancied to progress to the knockout phase as winners of Group G, despite being drawn alongside England, and so it would be a major upset if they slipped up in Sochi against a side making their World Cup debut.

Meanwhile, the encounter between Tunisia and England is underway in the second match of Group G. Four other matches are in the fray which include - Belgium vs Tunisia (June 23), England vs Panama (June 24), England vs Belgium (June 28) and Panama vs Tunisia (June 28).

