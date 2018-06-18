हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G Points Table: Belgium top, England 2nd, Tunisia 3rd, Panama 4th

Belgium and England qualified for FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) as Group G winner and runner-up after the former beat the latter 1-0.

PTI photo

Belgium and England qualified for FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) as Group G winner and runner-up after the former beat the latter 1-0. England will take on Colombia on Tuesday, July 3 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow while Belgium and Japan play at Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don a day earlier for a place in the quarterfinals.

Group G Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Belgium(Q) 3 3 0 0 9 2 7 9
England(Q) 3 2 0 1 8 3 5 6
Tunisia 3 1 0 2 4 8 -4 3
Panama 3 0 0 3 2 10 -8 0

Tunisia exited the tournament beating Panama 2-1 in their last match of the tournament. Panama, too, went back home but without a win under their belt. 

In the second round of  Group G, Harry Kane scored a hat-trick, John Stone headed twice off corners and Jesse Lingard netted a stunning curling goal from distance to power England to a 6-1 win over Panama. It was the end of the road for Panama, who scored their first ever goal at the World Cup through Felipe Baloy. England join Belgium at the top of Group G. 

Belgium dominated throughout the match to beat Tunisia 5-2. Lukaku, Hazard scored twice and substitute Batshuayi netted the fifth goal as Belgium routed the North-Africans at the Spartak Stadium. Bronn and Khazri hit two consolation goals for Tunisia but were simply outrun by Belgium’s quality in the final-third.

Belgium opened their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia in style hammering Panama 3-0 in the Group G opener. It was the second match of the mega football tournament at Fisht Stadium, Sochi. In the second match of Group G, the 1966 World Cup winner England were given a tough fight by Tunisia. But the Three Lions finally subdued the Carthage Eagles with a 2-1 margin thanks to their captain Harry Kane's twin goals, the second of which came in the stoppage time.

Belgium, third in the FIFA rankings and boasting of what is frequently labelled as the golden generation featuring the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, have come to Russia with a considerable weight of expectation on their shoulders. They are strongly fancied to progress to the knockout phase as winners of Group G, despite being drawn alongside England, and so it would be a major upset if they slipped up in Sochi against a side making their World Cup debut.

