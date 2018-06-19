हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H points table

The four teams in Group H are Colombia, Japan, Poland and Senegal. No team in Group H has even reached a World Cup final.

Photo Credit: PTI

Japan created history by becoming the first Asian team to beat one from South America in a FIFA World Cup match when they secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Colombia on Tuesday. Colombia were reduced to 10 men in only the third minute of the match when Carlos Sanchez was sent off for hand ball.

Group H is the only group in FIFA World Cup 2018 which does not have a world cup winner. The other teams in Group H are Poland and Senegal. None of the Group H teams have a great record in a FIFA World Cup with Poland having the best finish of the third position twice.

Group H Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Colombia have played in the FIFA World Cup six times in 1962, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2014 and 2018. There best show was in the 2014 edition in Brazil where Colombia lost to the hosts in the quarterfinals 1-2.

Japan qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 1998 and since then they have been a regular at the subsequent editions of the tournament. They reached the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) in the 2002 and 2010 editions.

Senegal are playing in the FIFA World Cup for only the second time. Their last appearance was in 2002 where they reached the quarterfinals and lost to Turkey.

